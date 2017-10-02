Tyler Wright’s grit is already the stuff of legend, even at 23 years old. When older brother Owen escaped a near-death scare after a Pipeline wipeout in 2015, Wright pulled together one of the most inspired campaigns in competitive surf history, dominating the 2016 season to win her first world title.

Her next challenge in perseverance: an MCL tear sustained before the start of the Cascais Women’s Pro in Portugal. She recently posted a few photos to Instagram with the news — one of her right knee wrapped in a protective brace (enjoying a cool drink by the pool, at least), another of her resting by the beach with friends, giving the camera the Wright-family bird.

WSL medical personnel will make quick-time to speed up Wright’s rehab, but the injury certainly puts her out of Portugal and France for the Roxy Pro, and likely puts her out for the rest of the 2017 season.

No ripping on the dance floor for me anytime soon haha. Tore 70% of my MCL off the bone two days before the start of the women’s event in Cascais, thank you to @chrisprosser and the @wsl medical team and my team for being on point, doing everything I can in rehab and all while having hella good times in Portugal.

With three events left in the season, Sally Fitzgibbons and Courtney Conlogue stand atop the points leaderboard in a one-two rank, respectively. Fitzgibbons, Conlogue, and Wright each hovered at around 45,000 points before Wright’s injury.