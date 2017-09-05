The great thing about surfing a reef instead of a beach break you can really feel the difference in board design l rod 2 boards today same size and dimensions one a quad the other a twin plus one qaud was faster of the mark down the line great but l felt the twin didn't have that instance speed but turned better and got up to same speed as quad but as quick wifie reckon twin looked better so there it is#jordansurfboards#futurefins #amamisurfstlye #summerhoiladays #typhoon15 #quadsvtwins?

A post shared by andy jordan (@ajsurfshapes) on Aug 31, 2017 at 4:36am PDT