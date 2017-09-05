The eye of Typhoon season is square upon Japan, and while this weekend’s swell didn’t send the kind of spinning tubes across the island nation that featured in your social media feed a week ago, conditions still kicked on thanks to a storm filtered through your Instagram channel as #Typhoon15, which approached from the south and produced a steady scroll of golden frames trained on beachbreaks, mysto points, and rivermouth set-ups. Below is just a taste of the recent Insta-glory in the Land of the Rising Sun.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYfxUsOFPTd/?taken-by=u_skee
The great thing about surfing a reef instead of a beach break you can really feel the difference in board design l rod 2 boards today same size and dimensions one a quad the other a twin plus one qaud was faster of the mark down the line great but l felt the twin didn't have that instance speed but turned better and got up to same speed as quad but as quick wifie reckon twin looked better so there it is#jordansurfboards#futurefins #amamisurfstlye #summerhoiladays #typhoon15 #quadsvtwins?
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYiXCv2DcBb/?taken-by=kunolabo
https://www.instagram.com/p/BYfEX6_nFOP/?taken-by=altieni