At long last, the leaked news is pouring through the cracks of Instagram: the specialty event—whatever that means—at Kelly’s Wave Pool is on. A handful of ‘CT surfers — John Florence, Mick Fanning, Steph Gilmore, Carissa Moore, and a lot more — rose with the Lemoore sun and are now field-testing Kelly’s new and improved setup. We’re vigilantly scouring the web and harassing sources for live updates, so stay tuned as we refresh this page throughout the day with new edits, photos, and soundbytes from what looks to be a turning point in our sport’s history.

"I just walked into the future" – @stephaniegilmore | #TheTest

Another day at @kswaveco ! Nonstop fun all day @wsl

@joelparko in a sick barrel….”the test” thanx @wsl @kellyslater Surf Ranch

I caught so many waves last couple of days I can’t remember if this is me or @filipetoledo @wsl @kswaveco

When you get your first barrel in a pool @kswaveco @wsl @stridersworld

What do you see @sageerickson forecast perfect waves 😝 @wsl @kswaveco #TheTest

Getting ready !! @wsl @kswaveco #TheTest #TheBest 😃😃😃 @paulineado

It’s on… @kswaveco @wsl #thetest

