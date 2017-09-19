At long last, the leaked news is pouring through the cracks of Instagram: the specialty event—whatever that means—at Kelly’s Wave Pool is on. A handful of ‘CT surfers — John Florence, Mick Fanning, Steph Gilmore, Carissa Moore, and a lot more — rose with the Lemoore sun and are now field-testing Kelly’s new and improved setup. We’re vigilantly scouring the web and harassing sources for live updates, so stay tuned as we refresh this page throughout the day with new edits, photos, and soundbytes from what looks to be a turning point in our sport’s history.
___
___
___
___
Cats out of the bag and I couldn’t be more thankful and excited to be apart of this family! To be amongst athletes, artists, musicians and one hell of a creative group; this feels so freeing and inspiring. Here’s to a new future with @rvca and many good times along the way. ♀️ @rvca_womens :::: @rvcasurf #InspiredByRVCA
____
___
___
___
___
___
Depois de vencer a etapa do CT em Trestles (EUA), @filipetoledo deita e rola nas esquerdas do Surf Ranch, a piscina de ondas de @kellyslater! #surfbahia #surfranch #wavepool #surf #instasurf #wave #surfvideo #lemoore #surfing #waves #waveoftheday #lineupoftheday #spotoftheday #surfer #surfvideos #filipetoledo @wsl @kswaveco #thetest
__
__