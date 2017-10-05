We’re All Tourists

Corban Campbell and Jeremiah Klein have known each other for close to a decade, but their work at together at Vissla — Corban’s as team manager, and Klein as a photographer — is what brought them together through their travels to far-flung surf destinations. For the last year, the two have been hard at work on a collaborative photo book, called “Tourists,” made up entirely of spreads from trips that date back to the early 2000s, from the lonely expanses of Baja, to the raw panoramas of New Zealand, and beyond.

“We each bring two different perspectives, where I shoot things one way, and he shoots another,” says Campbell, who started his journey to photography with a 35mm camera just under five years ago. “I like to shoot the in-between moments out of the water, while Miah’s has more of a fine art approach — capturing the way water bends and folds, for example. The idea was to put those in a book of spreads – on one page, you have one of his photos, and on the other, you have one of mine. It's finding the commonality within two perspectives, whether it involves form, feeling, color composition, or the vibe.”

“It's different, and that was the main deal, he continues. It’s about sharing something unique, where two photographers don't typically link up on the same project.”

The pair began a Kickstarter campaign a few weeks ago to drive funding to the project (They are just over halfway toward their goal, with 10 days left in the campaign, ending on October 15th). If they reach the $10,000 needed to print the book, the two will sign every copy, ship the book in December, and throw a publishing party complete with red wine and a smooth jazz band.

We reached out to both Campbell and Klein and asked them for five of their most memorable frames in the book. You can donate to the project by clicking here.

Corban Campbell:

__________

__________

“This is Dunedin, New Zealand, which is the south island of the two. It’s a very exposed part of the world and gets some extreme weather. For some reason, the wildness of the weather conditions and the loud wind can very calming.”

__________

__________

“I really like the mystery of this image of Brendon Gibbens in Mainland Mexico. it’s typically hot and sunny, but the shot showed a bit of diversity on this cold morning.”

__________

__________

“This building was originally a hospital that was turned into an asylum and then, later, a hostel, located in the small ghostly town just outside of Purakaunui bay in New Zealand. The crew I was traveling with stayed there one night before experiencing a weird series of events. We later found out it was haunted.”

__________

__________

“Nampa, Idaho, where my wife, Raquel, is from. It’s quite different from where I live in Dana Point, California. Spending time here outside at night to shoot photos is something I really love. This was a long exposure with my Pentax 6/7 medium format at approximately 1:00 in the morning.

__________

__________

“What felt like the edge of the earth in Baja.”

Jeremiah Klein:

__________

__________

“This shot was taken in Europe on my first real photo trip. For some reason, Italian swans have a special place in my photographic heart.”

__________

__________

Being a surf photographer by profession, it’s nice to get away from the beach and find a different canvas to paint on. Of course, this could be a mountain of water, just the same.

__________

__________

This image put me on the map in the surf world. It graced the cover of Surfing Magazine in 2005 and won grand prize in a Photo District News photo competition.

__________

__________

“A good image has a lot to do with timing. A decisive moment happens in a fraction of a second. This was shot on film when I used to be a sniper — I’d hunt and shoot one frame at a time.”

__________

__________

“As I get older, my camera gravitates toward more abstract things. This shot was found on a walk on a secluded beach, where it was good to be a tourist.”