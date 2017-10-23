On Monday morning, Typhoon Lan made landfall on Japan’s southern coastline. The typhoon has hammered the island with heavy rain and sustained winds of 100 miles per hour, and it has already prompted the evacuations of over 200,000 people. Many more citizens are on high alert to flee their homes.

The Big-Wave World Tour is in a position to make a decision based on Lan’s path, too, but for a different reason: to give the green light for this year’s Pe’ahi Challenge later this week. We’ve heard from boots on the ground that BWWT organizers are keeping a close eye on the storm’s energy. Given the right confluence of factors, Lan might send Jaws into a bombing frenzy, kicking up waves the appropriate height and causing riders to dust off their rhino chasers.

We called SwellWatch forecaster Nathan Cool and asked him how realistic a green light might be. The verdict: there’s a chance.

“A lot of time, if these typhoons are strong enough, they'll swell up in the North Pacific Gyre [a circulating ocean current], which moves clockwise along the periphery of the Northern Pacific,” says Cool. “These storms get near the Aleutians and then fall into a swell window for Hawaii and the West Coast of the United States. What's happening this time is that it looks like Lan is going to merge with another storm that's coming off of Kamchatka, and by the time both of these merge and get near the tip of the Aleutian Chain, it may be pumping out 40- to 45-foot seas.”

But just because the activity is significant near the Aleutians doesn't mean that the storm will direct a lot of energy to places that will be surf-worthy, says Cool. We'll see some of the swell from those 45-foot seas in Southern California, though only in the form of head-high waves to a few feet overhead by the time it arrives this upcoming weekend (Models suggest that the swell will build throughout SoCal on the 28th and might peak by the 29th).

For the storm to be powerful enough to impact Jaws, Lan needs to take more of a southerly course. It can't just keep hugging the Aleutian Island chain. It needs to drop farther south to direct a large dose of swell at any of the north shores of Hawaii.

“Will Maui see swell? Yes. Will it be 50 feet? That's yet to be seen, depending on what happens,” says Cool. “It's still early to call. The swell that would arrive from the storm in Hawaii would probably be about two days after the storm combination would peak off the Aleutian chain. I’ve been referring to it as the Lan-Kamchatka swell, because it's kind of like two swells merging into one.”

Cool says that a number of models are still placing the bulk of that combined low – that would basically form into one storm and one low-pressure system – as going mostly into the Bering Sea. If that's the case, we won't see nearly as much swell created by that system.

So if Cool was the Big Wave Commish, would he pull the trigger for the event, based on what we know now?

“I would wait for one more model tonight or early tomorrow morning. At that point, I'd feel fairly confident to make a decision. The problem is that the models over the last 72 hours have shown a few different scenarios of what to expect. Some of them show that we're going to go gangbusters with Lan, and then there would be the different storm coming off of Kamchatka that would provide some swell. But then we've heard that the swells are actually going to combine, so it's not just one or the other — it's both. Now that Lan is passing Japan, we're getting closer to see what will happen when it interacts with the Kamchatka swell.”

“Any time you have a typhoon or any kind of tropical cyclone, it's not in the jet stream; it's actually considered a cut-off low,” he continues. “If it were just a storm coming off the Kamchatka Peninsula, this would be a slam dunk for Jaws. But since it's not, we have to see what that cut-off low does when it meets up with the low pressure coming off of Kamchatka.”