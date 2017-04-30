A salute to the psychotically large rides of the year

Last night, the best and bravest of the big-wave world swapped their inflation vests for formal wear and gathered at the Paseo Hotel in Huntington Beach to honor the top performances of the year. The tight field, each surfer with his or her share of rides and the footage to back them, reflected the progressive surge in big-wave surfing since the ’15-’16 El Niño season. Last year we saw undaunted charging, new lines drawn, heavier wipeouts endured, and fresh faces looking to storm the old guard in waves of consequence. Read the list of winners below, and watch some of the waves that earned them their awards.

______

Ride of the Year: Billy Kemper, Jaws

A post shared by World Surf League (@wsl) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

Biggest Paddle: Ben Andrews, Mavericks

A post shared by World Surf League (@wsl) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

XXL Biggest Wave: Francisco Porcella, Nazare

A post shared by World Surf League (@wsl) on Apr 29, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

Women’s Best Overall Performance: Paige Alms

Congratulations @paigealms, winner of the #BigWaveAwards Women's Best Overall Performance Award! A post shared by World Surf League (@wsl) on Apr 29, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Men’s Best Overall Performance: Jamie Mitchell

Congratulations @jamie_mitcho, winner of the #BigWaveAwards @surfline Best Overall Performance Award! A post shared by World Surf League (@wsl) on Apr 29, 2017 at 8:48pm PDT

Wipeout Of The Year: Wilhem Banks, Mavericks

Congratulations @wilembanks, winner of the 2017 #BigWaveAwards @tagheuer Wipeout of the Year Award! Video by Curt Myers / @powerlinesproductions A post shared by World Surf League (@wsl) on Apr 29, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Tube of the Year: Shanan Worrall, The Right