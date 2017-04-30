Last night, the best and bravest of the big-wave world swapped their inflation vests for formal wear and gathered at the Paseo Hotel in Huntington Beach to honor the top performances of the year. The tight field, each surfer with his or her share of rides and the footage to back them, reflected the progressive surge in big-wave surfing since the ’15-’16 El Niño season. Last year we saw undaunted charging, new lines drawn, heavier wipeouts endured, and fresh faces looking to storm the old guard in waves of consequence. Read the list of winners below, and watch some of the waves that earned them their awards.
Ride of the Year: Billy Kemper, Jaws
Biggest Paddle: Ben Andrews, Mavericks
XXL Biggest Wave: Francisco Porcella, Nazare
Women’s Best Overall Performance: Paige Alms
Men’s Best Overall Performance: Jamie Mitchell
Wipeout Of The Year: Wilhem Banks, Mavericks
Tube of the Year: Shanan Worrall, The Right