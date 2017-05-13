[This feature, as told to Ashton Goggans, originally appeared in our May 2017 Issue, “Frontiers,” on newsstands and available for download now.]

Go looking for a fascinating human experience. When I had the romantic idea to look for waves around the world alone, what I really wanted was a fascinating human experience that transcended my understanding of other cultures and human relations.

Listen to yourself. For me, picking up my backpack and going to Africa was just a personal challenge. I was scared at the time. Catching that plane was like jumping into space. But today, seven years have passed and I have not stopped. What pushed me was a strong internal call. Facing those fears to fulfill a dream was the best decision I ever made.

Travel alone, at least some of the time. If there is a community of surfers in an area, you will be much better received if you come alone rather than in a large group, invading. That said, know and recognize if you are getting into a dangerous place. If so, keep a low profile; go unnoticed. Learn to be alone, with just a book. Being alone is one of the biggest fears our society has.

“Yesterday does not come back. Today slips from our hands. Tomorrow, who knows?” My friend Karolo once said that to me.

Uncertainty is the essence of adventure. I usually go to new areas for long periods to explore. I study a lot beforehand, figuring out what season is good, the direction of the swell, the depth of the waters, the direction of the winds. Take your time looking at a region so you know that the possibility of actually surfing good waves is real. That’s what keeps you focused and looking forward: surfing good waves. There is much possibility that the waves do not come or that things do not go well, but that uncertainty is the adventure.

Failure is a commendable learning method—not only in travel, but also in life. While you are looking for waves, you might get skunked, but you might come across all kinds of people and cultures along the way and discover you’ve become a better, more complete person in the process.

Learn some of the local language. Not only is it a matter of communication, but it also demonstrates respect. Learn the basics that will help you communicate better, but also just empathize with people. Empathy is the universal language that opens doors. Body language is very important too; the language of gestures can be fun. Always show that you are relaxed and comfortable around people.

Never travel with more than you can carry in two hands. I travel with a backpack and three boards. My quiver is designed with enough volume to paddle into waves when it is solid, but my smallest board is usually 5’6″, very versatile, small, and wide. It is very difficult to break a surfboard of those characteristics, and it is worthwhile to bring so you can have fun while you wait for the swell.

Get involved in the local community. When you travel alone, you feel vulnerable, especially if you’re traveling to places where there are not many surfers. People wonder what you are doing there, and even think they are hallucinating when they see you. But it gets much easier if you involve yourself in their community.

When you carry nothing of value, nobody will want to hurt you. Nobody wants to kill someone for nothing. When you arrive somewhere, find a place where you can leave things of value, and don’t carry anything the first few days.

Traveling teaches you so much about how to read others. Travelers develop this sixth sense where you find yourself knowing people without knowing them. You learn who to trust and who you shouldn’t.

Hope is such an important thing. I remember I was in a cold place, waiting for weeks at a rocky point I’d been studying. It was so windy, and I just spent weeks waiting alone. One day I woke up and it was sunny and offshore. I looked at the spot and the wave was exactly like a dream. I couldn’t believe it. I screamed and jumped like a madman. I’m not enough of a philosopher to explain my feelings, but I was simply happy, like being in a sacred temple. I think those moments are what push me to go to these places and give me perseverance and patience. The hope that a magical moment will come is the important thing, both on the journey and in life.

To think that the sea belongs to all is a very utopian vision of surfing, and an unrealistic one. But there are surf communities that have taught me to share in the water. I remember in Australia when I was a kid, I went to the water with seven friends at a very crowded spot. A man came up, politely telling us that we could not all enter the water at one time, and we should take turns. It felt frustrating to go to a place to surf and have someone tell me I shouldn’t go in the water. But he was right. At the time, I did not understand, but later I realized that was a great lesson.

Take an open-ended trip. I think traveling with my calendar open has been the best lesson of my life. You get used to facing fears and leading your life without knowing what is ahead. You learn to make decisions quickly and search for what you are passionate about, which, in my case, is surfing.

Happiness, peace, and freedom are simple concepts. But that’s what pushes me. Living a life like this has its costs. In my case, I haven’t had children or laid any real roots, just to look for a handful of waves. But for me, at sea, happiness, peace, and freedom are simpler ideas. All decisions, even those of a traveler roaming the world, require a compromise.