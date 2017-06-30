Surfing is a way to be free. When I was a teenager, surfing was life or death. It kind of separated me from reality, and I didn’t want to face some things that were happening at home or in my life. I discovered surfing and it was like, “Wow, no one can even get at me when I’m in the ocean.”

People can say what they want about Huntington Beach, but that place has so much history. Huntington made me who I am. Learning to surf at the pier and trying to fit in with that crew wasn’t the easiest thing to do. For the most part, those guys were tough on me in the beginning, but it helped me a lot. Now when I go back and see them, it’s all respect.

Surfing seems much more accessible for kids today. It’s become a huge sport like soccer and baseball. I mean, it’s going to be an Olympic sport soon. If I was a teenager right now and looked at surfing, it would strike me as more of a possibility to be a professional surfer.

Sometimes we need tough times so we can grow thick skin—especially being a girl in surfing. Women’s surfing has come a long way and it’s beautiful in every way and form. But there are still a lot of surfers who don’t want to give girls waves. Sometimes you feel that instant energy from a guy. You just want to paddle up to them and go, “We’re tough and fun too, you know.”

Paddle out with groms. It’s always fun surfing with younger surfers. You can feel their youthful energy and their excitement for learning.

Surfing doesn’t have to be a competition every time you paddle out. At this point in my life, I’ve realized that it’s not about performance anymore. It’s just about getting out there and enjoying that release. It took me a long time to let that go, because I used to feel like I had to perform at a certain level every time I paddled out or I’d be pissed off. But I don’t want surfing to be a task anymore.

There are so many more women to be inspired by today. Look at what Courtney Conlogue is doing, then compare Courtney to Carissa Moore. They are completely different, but they are breaking down barriers in their own ways and they have their own followers. Young girls now have options to follow this hero or that hero since there are so many women who rip now.

Social media has oversaturated everything. There was a time when you had to wait for the next magazine to come out to see a photo of your hero, or you had to wait to see them at a contest. But now you can see whoever you want right now on your phone, doing whatever, all the time. So there’s not as much anticipation anymore.

You shouldn’t have everything handed to you at 5 years old, or 15 years old. I think you should be sponsored when you’re done with high school or you’re on Tour full time and you’ve earned it. But kids shouldn’t have stickers on their boards when they are fresh out of the womb. I just don’t feel that’s right.

Winning isn’t everything. I definitely remember winning my first world title, but I more so remember the good times traveling and the friendships I built over the years.

Surfing changes once you have kids. I still competed after I had my first kid, but it was so hard finding a moment to myself to go surfing. I had the help of Erica’s dad and some friends to watch her when I went surfing, but I didn’t realize how special surfing really was until I couldn’t do it as much. I really learned how to make time for it and take it a little more seriously. Having kids made me grow up quickly and focus on getting the job done.

It’s definitely easier being a guy on Tour and having kids. I know dads are parents too and have responsibilities, but it’s different for a woman. I was always a little jealous of the guys because they could surf whenever. But I had to do everything. I had to come in to feed and change, then I could go surf again. I love being a mom so much, but I gave up a bit of competition because I was so concerned that I wasn’t going to be a good enough mom otherwise. It’ll be interesting to see the current women on Tour start having kids in five or seven years.

Surfing needs more patience. Share more waves and enjoy the moment. We’re all spinning way too fast.

When you know a big change needs to happen in your life, why wait? Change now. Follow your gut, because sometimes your heart and your head can get you into trouble. I feel like things are always changing for me and there is so much yet to come. I’m just holding on to see what happens.

