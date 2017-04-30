Woman Suffers Shark Attack Near Trestles

A woman was attacked by a shark at the popular San Onofre surf spot, Church, on Saturday afternoon. The Orange County Register reports that the victim was attacked while swimming in the lineup and was bit on her “glute and down her thigh,” according to state park aide Travis Lara.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was carried up the beach by two surfers. Thomas Williams, a 29-year-old San Clemente resident with EMT training, applied a leash as a tourniquet to try to stop the bleeding. The victim was later airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital to receive emergency treatment. Information regarding the extent of the victim’s injuries and her current condition has not been released at this time.

Local San Onofre and San Clemente beaches were immediately closed following the attack and will remain closed tomorrow. On Tuesday, lifeguards will re-evaluate the closure.

Our thoughts are with the victim, and we will bring you updates on the story as more information becomes available.