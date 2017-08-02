Would Kelly Slater have won 11 world titles if not for his formative sessions at Sebastian Inlet? Could John Florence have become the best surfer in the world if Pipeline didn’t exist? It can’t be overstated how much influence one wave can have on a surfer’s trajectory. Take Jordy Smith and New Pier, for example. Before New Pier was the dependably rippable right sandbank it is today, it was nothing more than a junky closeout, not even registering in the hierarchy of Durban beachbreaks. But in the mid-’80s, around the same time Smith was born, a fishing pier was erected, sand began to fill in around the pylons and a new wave had arrived. Now, New Pier offers some of the region’s best surf year-round, ranging from playful, short-period rip bowls to grinding overhead barrels at peak season in the winter. And clearly it’s played a large part in molding one of the world’s best surfers. “New Pier is the spot,” says Smith. “You don’t have to go anywhere else. Surfing that wave when I was growing up, those were some of the best times of my life. No way would I be the surfer I am without New Pier.”

[Featured Image: Photo: by Patterson]

[This feature originally appeared in SURFER 58.4, “Life & Death of Waves,” on newsstands and available for download now.]