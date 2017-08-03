Of all the waves that have been dramatically altered over the years, perhaps none has had a larger impact on surf culture than Sebastian Inlet. In the late '60s, when the Army Corps of Engineers went to work extending the small jetties at Sebastian to prevent erosion and keep the channel clear for boats, they inadvertently created the best sandbar in Florida. In the decades that followed, Sebastian became ground zero for high-performance surfing — not just in Florida, but in the entire United States. On a good day, First Peak was a thick, wedging right with hundreds of talented surfers in the water abiding by a pecking order not dissimilar to the one at Pipeline. Sebastian was the venue for one of the first airs completed on a surfboard in the '70s, and it groomed surfers like Kelly Slater, Lisa Andersen and CJ Hobgood, who would go on to win 16 world titles combined. Unfortunately, in the early 2000s, repairs and renovations to the jetty caused First Peak to disappear. "I miss Sebastian, truly," Kelly Slater told SURFER. "I'd do anything to bring it back to its glory."

[Featured Image: Photo: by Mez]

[This feature originally appeared in SURFER 58.4, "Life & Death of Waves," on newsstands and available for download now.]