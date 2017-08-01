In late 2008, Surfing magazine ran a cover image of what appeared to be an endless left-hand sand-bottom barrel, accompanied by a blurb that read, “20-Second Tubes: On Location in Africa.” The story inside introduced the world to what might be the best wave on the planet, and it inspired tube hounds everywhere to seek out the racetrack left. But perhaps what is even more incredible than Skeleton Bay’s shapely lip line is its origin story. While it’s widely believed to be one of the best waves in the world now, it didn’t even exist until the late ’70s, when Namibia’s predominant southerly winds fluctuated by 20 degrees, altering nearshore currents and sand flow, which created a kink in the coastline for sand to collect, forming the freight-train left. Unfortunately, the same winds that created the bank in the first place are also slowly killing it, as the collecting sand is likely to eventually fill the inside of the point completely, straightening out the coastline and ruining the break. Some estimate that the wave as we know it today will disappear in the next decade. So, if Skeleton Bay is somewhere on your bucket list, you might want to bump it to the top.

[Featured Image: Alex Smith. Photo: van Gysen]

[This feature originally appeared in SURFER 58.4, “Life & Death of Waves,” on newsstands and available for download now.]