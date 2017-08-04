While details are vague concerning which swell direction and conditions are required to bring this rare right-hand barrel to life in Italy, it's clear that the break was first created by a freak accident roughly five years ago. "They were working on the highway, building a new tunnel," says Italian surfer Roberto D'Amico, pictured here. "The workers left all the rocks in front of a parking lot beside the river, but a huge rain came, causing the river to blow out, the parking lot to collapse and the rocks and rebar to pile up in the perfect place to create the slab that's there now." D'Amico explains that before this bizarre event happened, there wasn't even a surf spot where the slab currently sits. But before you go jumping a plane to Italy, know that it's an incredibly fickle wave, and likely more dangerous to surf than even the sketchiest reef passes. "When it does break, it breaks over the worst bottom I've ever surfed. Not only is there concrete and rebar, but it has other refuse, like road signs, just sitting on the bottom," says D'Amico. "It sounds crazy, but it would be even more crazy to not at least try to surf it when it's on."

[Featured Image: Roberto D'Amico. Photo by Maurizi]

[This feature originally appeared in SURFER 58.4, "Life & Death of Waves," on newsstands and available for download now.]