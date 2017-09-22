WSL to Hold Public Wave Pool Event Next May

If you noticed the hashtag #TheTest, which was affixed to a barrage of social media posts coming from Kelly Slater’s invite-only wave pool event on Tuesday, then you probably wondered what and when the main event will be. According to a New York Times report, the answer to the latter is May 2018.

Although no details have been released on the specifics of the event, such as what the format will be, if it will be live streamed, or whether it will count toward the world title at the end of the season, WSL Senior Vice President of Global Brand Identity Dave Prodan offered this to GrindTV: "The WSL plans to have its first public Surf Ranch event next year, tentatively scheduled for May. We look forward to releasing more details when we release the 2018 calendar in the coming weeks."

Check back for more more information as it becomes available.

[Top image: Filipe Toledo, testing away earlier this week. Photo by WSL/Rowland]