LOCATED ON A narrow finger of barrier island between the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River Lagoon, Sebastian Inlet State Park starts just south of the mouth of the river and stretches nearly three miles north, spanning over a thousand acres of Brevard and Indian River counties. Known for some of the best fishing in the country, the park boasts one of the most biodiverse ecosystems in the state.

Overlay Photo: Though Matt Kechele was fond of the lefts down the beach—using the lumps careening north off the jetty as ramps for airs—his place at the top of the First Peak pecking order was never questioned. On all-time days you could count on Kechele pig-dogging pits just off the jetty. Photo by Mez; Above Photo: Jeff Klugel. Photo by Mez

Situated along the Great Florida Bird Trail, it includes Pelican Island, the country’s first National Wildlife Refuge, with more than 130 species of birds. Often you can see gannets, shearwaters, migratory songbirds, and, of course, pelicans. Manatees, dolphins, snook, and redfish can be found along the river’s mangrove-laden shores. Loggerhead sea turtles make their nests in the lagoon, and baby sea turtles make their home in the sea grass and reefs just off the park’s southernmost beaches.

During the winter, right whales—the most endangered whale on Earth—birth their calves just off the coast. Bobcats, panthers, river otters, and alligators all make appearances. And lots of sharks—nearly everyone who put their time in at Inlet has a shark story.

But for the first generation of surfers to establish, or attempt to establish, themselves, sharks were the least of their worries. For one, it was illegal to surf near the jetty.

“It was sort of rolling the dice,” says Pope. “You’d see the conservation officers, who were armed so they could deal with poachers or whatever. And they’d come walking out in their little gray uniforms and arrest you, which was such a bummer because they’d drag your ass all the way up to Titusville, which might as well have been a million miles away.”

Word of the wave got out nationwide after Tabeling, Kiwi White, and Gary Hook were arrested for surfing First Peak.

The local fishermen were even less hospitable, tossing chum into the water, snagging surfers with alligator hooks, releasing sharks they’d caught into the lineup. Surfer-on-fisherman brawls were commonplace. Occasionally an angler was tossed from the jetty.

The park at the time was yet to institute fees, largely because there wasn’t much to charge for. The parking lot often had potholes deep enough to snap a car’s axle. In the relentless summer heat and humidity, the first bathrooms under the bridge were, according to Pope, “like the surface of Venus, just indescribably bad.” The jetty’s walkway was often covered in algae, sending visitors careening through the air, sliding off the edge of the jetty and into the inlet’s swirling waters.

“If you had to think of one guy who was there every session, it was Jeff Crawford,” says Kelly Slater. Pipe Master, exotic animal (and other commodities) dealer, and world-class bully in the water, Crawford ruled First Peak off and on for the better part of three decades. Photo by Dugan

But none of that kept the surfers away. “My dad would take me fishing down there,” says Inlet standout Bill Hartley. “I remember, even as a young boy, I could see that the wave was incredible. Even though I wasn’t a good surfer at that time, I could tell it was just so different from anything in the area.”

AS WORD OF Sebastian Inlet got around, a fierce pecking order was quickly and firmly established. Outsiders were unwelcome, and even guests of locals, especially groms, were hazed and barred from First Peak, forced to earn their way up the ranks surfing down the beach at the weaker and smaller Second and Third Peaks.

“I first went there when I was about 13,” says Matt Kechele, another Inlet mainstay. “Rich and Phil Salick brought me down in the back of their truck. And it just opened up my world. I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ I’d seen Larry Pope’s photos in the magazines, and it was like, ‘Wow, this is the place!’ But it was so intimidating. Back then there was no giving waves to groms. The guys were really competitive, and some really gnarly shit went down. But I can tell you this: Jeff Crawford had the key.”

Crawford, whose father was a commander at Patrick Air Force Base to the north, ruled First Peak with an iron fist, ruthlessly sending people to the beach, spearing surfers caught in the way with his board, and worse. As they did at so many precious locales in the ’70s, locals waxed windows, slashed tires, and stole cars.

“We had some pretty bad attitudes,” Pope says. “We all went to Cocoa Beach High, which was not a nice, fun place. There was a lot of ostracizing and hassling. You either got with the program or beat it. They opened the school in ’65, and they couldn’t put together a football team because we were too busy looking out the window at the flags to check the wind, ready to jump and run, wanting to go surf. But that school produced more world-class surfers than any high school I can think of.”

Drugs showed up in ’67—pot and hash, mainly. But by the mid-’70s, many of the area’s standouts had turned to less-than-honest forms of work, namely dealing and smuggling anything from marijuana and hash to cocaine and heroin, a profession perfectly suited for brazen locals well-versed in intimidation.

“It was cool to me, because we were just these long-haired, dope-smoking hippies,” Pope says. “Drugs fit our little surf community like a glove, let me tell you. And it wasn’t just nickel- and dime-bag guys. There were big guys. And some were nasty, sociopathic creeps.”

Over the years, Sebastian locals would be shadowed and interrogated by agents from the FBI, DEA, and CIA interested in the whereabouts of several of the Inlet’s standouts. Undercover agents posed as fishermen, their rods mic’ed, hoping to listen in on the pack’s small talk.

“I got questioned by the DEA,” Pope says. “‘Do you know this guy?’ And I’d say, ‘No.’ And they’d say, ‘Well, we know you know this guy, so we’re just going to keep an eye on you, how about that?’ But it was a different time. Guys got murdered, guys went to prison, or into witness protection.”

“It was that era—you know, Scarface,” Hartley says. “Blue packages would wash up by the hundreds. We thought it was cocaine that had gotten wet. But it was coca paste. Like, the purest form of cocaine. You could cut that a thousand times over; one package was worth an obscene amount. And there were hundreds of them. My friends were in high school, taking these things home. So then the Colombians came into town and found out who they were, who had the packages, and went looking for them. They took one of my friends and duct-taped a shotgun to his mouth, asking for everything we had. We just said, ‘Take it all! Take everything!’ It was a pretty radical time to grow up.”

Matt Kechele’s loud style on land was backed up in the water; the powerful goofy was widely recognized, along with John Holemann, for landing the first aerials in the late ‘70s. Photo by Mez

IN THE ’70S, Sebastian locals began getting recognition on a national and international level. In Hawaii, using what he’d learned in the ferocious First Peak pack, Jeff Crawford scratched his way to the top of the Pipeline pecking order. He was invited to the 1974 Pipe Masters and surprised the world with a win over Rory Russell and Gerry Lopez, both Pipe Masters themselves. In 1976, an upstart IPS (International Professional Surfing, later the ASP, now the WSL) hosted its first East Coast event, the Florida Pro, at the Inlet, where Crawford would beat Rabbit Bartholomew and finish in the Top 16 his first year.

But Crawford was just the tip of the talent iceberg. Coming up behind him was a pack of young rippers who’d grown up watching First Peak’s pioneer generation operate. Bill Johnson, Trip Freeman, Todd Morcom, David Speir, and Bill Hartley all began their residence at First Peak, pushing performance surfing as ferociously as any pack in the world.

Though his Gulf Coast roots runs deep, Shea Lopez (pictured) and his younger brother Cory, cut their teeth at First Peak, their father Pete dragging the featherweights across State Road 70 or I-4 at even the slightest hint of swell. Photo by Mez

Many of the top young Inlet surfers ended up on Ocean Avenue’s prestigious surf and skate team. Owned by Lewis Graves and professional skateboarder Bruce Walker, the shop was the Zephyr of the East Coast, world-class surfers inspired by the skateboarding they were seeing on land, trying to recreate those lines on the steep, blowing faces of First Peak.

“I was maybe 14 when I started really going down there a lot,” Hartley says. “We had the best team on the East Coast for a while. Every day we’d go surf, head back and hang out at the surf shop, go back to the Inlet, come back to the shop. And we had a factory right behind the shop where our boards were built, so we had this little surf city.”

In the late ’70s and early ’80s, some of the best high-performance surfing in the world was being done by Pat Mulhern, Charlie Kuhn, Kechele, and Hartley. While Santa Barbara’s Davey Smith is often considered surfing’s first aerialist, both Kechele and John Holeman were sending it above the lip regularly by the early ’80s.

“Bruce Walker started talking about Alan Gelfand, who invented the ollie,” Kechele says. “I’d heard about him doing them down in Hollywood, Florida, at one of the first skate parks. Bruce was describing how he’d hit the ramp with this pop, into the transition. And at that time I was starting to figure it out with the First Peak wedge, and trying to time it and hit it. Once I started finally making some, Bruce was super stoked about it and started trying to document it. But people were kind of tripping on it; they weren’t really sure about it.”

Someone unhappy about the attention Kechele was getting for his strange maneuvers tagged the Inlet’s bathrooms with a little personal ribbing: “Kech, tricks are for kids.”

[Left to right, from top to bottom: Four generations of Sebastian Inlet standouts: Bill Hartley, CJ Hobgood, Lisa Anderson, Todd Kline, Damien Hobgood, David Spier, Lewis Graves, Todd Morcom, Charlie Kuhn, Shea Lopez, Kelly Slater, John Valentine. And that's just scratching the surface. "We had such a depth of telent," says Slater. "There were so many good guys. Going back to the Valuzzi's and the Tabeling's, Claude Codgen, then Trip Freeman, Danny Melhado, Paul Reineke - this remarkably talented group of guys. And then there's a whole bunch of guys younger than me, even younger than the Hobgoods. It was just the place." (1,3,4,7,8,11,12) Photos by Dugan; (2,5,6,9,10) Photos by Mez.]