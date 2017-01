Over the past few weeks, with a flat-lining forecast and not a pulse in sight, Southern California surfers could only kick cobblestones, as spots north of Point Conception were peppered with solid swell. For most of the holiday season, Central and Northern California locals and out-of-towners alike were rewarded for marathon paddle-outs with chilling keggers in unrelenting offshores. Ian Crane and Kolohe Andino, wondering if they should have brought bigger boards.

Title Photo: Nat Young