Northern Trespass

The Aurora Arktika creaks as it sways in the tide and presses against the dock. Snow pillows cap the deck and icicles hang from the sides. In the darkness, we hand boards, sleeping bags, and backpacks over the railing to the crew.

Siggi Jonsson stands on the deck wearing a wool sweater and red cap, exuding authority like only a bearded Icelandic boat captain can. Using the Arktika as a mobile base camp, Captain Jonsson’s expeditions have taken him as far as the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen and Ittoqqortoormiit in Greenland. But today he’ll be steering us to Iceland’s most isolated coast, where a tangle of mountains sink into the ocean and violent storms suddenly sweep in from the North Pole.

“It’s a careful balance out there,” Captain Jonsson tells us. “We normally try to avoid the conditions that surfers look for. A storm can form at any moment and put us in a dangerous spot.”

Swell rocks the boat as we leave the safety of the harbor. Below deck, the crew sits in a circle around a table, swapping sea stories. There’s something about tales of charging polar bears, vigilante orca hunters, and lonely Arctic outposts that seem uniquely Icelandic. As they talk, the lanterns sway from the rafters, causing shadows to dance around the cabin. It isn’t long before I start to feel sick, and I swallow some Dramamine and climb through the hatch to get some air.

It’s calm and silent on the main deck except for an occasional rumble of laughter from below and the hollow sound of crashing waves echoing between mountain peaks. The night sky is so clear that the cosmos looks close enough to touch, and the placid water mirrors the stars. It’s as if our sailboat is drifting through space.

In the morning, the crew gathers on deck. The radio squeals as Captain Jonsson searches for a weather report. His brow furrows as he holds the receiver to his ear, and he explains that another storm is rapidly approaching.

“It’s a big system,” he says. “There isn’t time to surf; it’s too dangerous. We have to head back.”

This is the obvious drawback to chasing waves through Iceland. The conditions are difficult for most of the year, but surfing there in the dead of winter is borderline masochistic. The entire island freezes into a maze of snow and ice, blizzards barrel through without warning, avalanches consume highways, and darkness devours the country.

The local surfers, however, are accustomed to these challenges. To them, it’s simply the price you pay if you want to surf year-round. The Icelandic surf community is a small, tight-knit group that have arranged their lives and jobs to accommodate the whims of Iceland’s temperamental character, exploring jagged fjords and vast black-sand beaches hoping to find the next icy barrel.

It sounds romantic, but the reality involves endless hours of travel, crossing from one side of the island to the other, chasing the ever-shifting wind and trying to stay one step ahead of storms that could strand you for days. The occasional score is all they can hope for, and returning from a long excursion empty-handed is the bitter pill they frequently swallow.

Our boat is close enough to the pointbreak that we can see the faint lines of whitewater from the deck, but black storm clouds loom over the horizon like a tidal wave. Olsen checks the point with binoculars. The fact that we can’t catch even one wave is agonizing for our crew, but the Icelanders are pragmatic. They know how bad an ill-timed session could turn here. Sails billow and we cut across the sea, racing the weather back to the harbor.

The temperature plummets and the bay freezes over in front of the harbor. A tugboat has to meet us at the entrance and break a path through the ice that we take to the docks.

We stop for food at a small restaurant on the way to our cabin, and Magnussen opens his laptop to load the forecast for the next two days. When the Icelanders see it, their eyes grow.

“These are new colors,” Magnussen says as an animation of the storm system loops on the screen. “They’ve added to the scale to accommodate how big the storm is.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” Olsen replies. “The size will make all kinds of spots turn on.”

Magnussen tells us that there’s a stretch of coast that will light up with swell from the storm, but it would take 11 hours to get there. The route crosses a mountain pass and traverses high sea cliffs, with old sections of road that lean into deep, rocky chasms. The steep slopes are known for avalanches, he explains. It would be white-knuckle driving at a snail’s pace.

In the corner of the restaurant, a TV broadcast warns that houses and boats across the country are in danger. Avalanche warnings on roads have been raised to the highest level, and the news anchor says this is the biggest storm to hit Iceland in 25 years. Traveling now is a big risk to take, but no one is willing to miss out on this rare swell event. After an hour of deliberation, we decide to head into the storm.

For locals, preparing for a storm of this magnitude is like preparing for a siege, and they do it in a regimented fashion. They stockpile supplies, seal their windows, and deadbolt their doors. Then, life shuts down. Roads fill with snow, transportation ceases, and, occasionally, the power goes out. Once the storm passes, normal life resumes at the speed of the snowplow.

We stop at a market before our cross-country journey, and the whole town seems to be pushing through the aisles, filling shopping carts with frozen and canned goods. Outside, the shoppers rush back to their homes in the dark, but we race in the opposite direction. Our cars are the only ones taking the narrow road out of town.

The winding road leads up the side of a tall mountain with a black abyss on one side and a wall of ice on the other. Suddenly a thick white blanket slides down the mountain and onto the road in front of us. Our decision to cross the island in a storm now seems terrifyingly naïve.

The car creeps near the edge of the precipice where the snow bank is most shallow and we try to press through the blockage. A few feet in, our wheels lose traction and start spinning helplessly.

For a minute we just sit in silence, listening to the rumble of the elements outside.

“We need to do this,” Burkard says.

I crack my door and the wind blasts it back at me. In that half second, the car’s interior is already peppered with snowflakes. Outside the car, the only way to move is by shielding your face with your hands, leaving a small gap between your fingers to see.

The crew digs at the wheels and rocks the car back and forth to no avail. Logi Elíasson sprints to his car and returns with a shovel. He attacks the snow, slinging it through the air and carving a wide-open space around the car. Seven of us crowd around the back bumper and lean into it. A voice counts down from three, screaming over the roar of the wind. On our fourth try, the car breaks free.

We arrive at a cabin by the sea after 14 hours on the road, and the fury of the storm is only intensifying. The house creaks and warps as we settle in, and then the power goes out.