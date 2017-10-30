Give us SoCal natives a fall combo swell, light offshores, and clean, peaky wedges, and we’re happy. Much of Southern California partook in the seasonal delights of fall last week, even as temperatures were unseasonably high. How’d surfers beat the heat? By squaring into almond tubes and setting backlit trim lines from Baja to Oceanside, as the sun made its slow path across a cloudless sky from morning to dusk. The days are getting shorter, but it’s frozen frames like these that remind us how dreamy this time of year can be.