Australia’s Brent Dorrington took the win this week at everyone’s favorite Indonesian pool party, defeating 16-year-old Rio Waida in the final of the Komune Bali Pro at Keramas. “Wow! What a day!” Dorrington said after the victory. “This is one contest I have always wanted to win, it’s at one of my favorite waves…and I have all my best mates here for my brother’s Buck Party. Rio had me there for a while. I thought it was all over, but I was able to come back and get the win. Now it’s time to celebrate.”

The celebration, as it usually does at the ‘QS 1,000, starts in Round One with the first kicked-back beer. The field is stacked, and high numbers always drop (Adriano de Souza paired two perfect-10 scores together in the quarterfinals against Australia’s Shane Holmes, last year’s runner-up), but the fandom for the event among competitors is hardly to advance in the rankings, or to take home a trophy. And that’s by design.

“It’s the loosest [‘QS], by far,” Mad Hueys co-founder Shaun Harrington told field editor Zander Morton. “That’s what Taj Burrow and all of them were saying. It’s the most respected one-star in the world. But we’re just gonna keep it as a one-star, because we want it to be all about having fun. It’s serious to the extent that everyone in their heat wants to win the comp and take home the golden shoe, but that doesn’t stop ‘em from drinking Bintangs around the pool all day.”