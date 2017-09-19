On a recent stint in Bali, staff photographer Ryan “Chachi” Craig linked up with Floridian Robbie Merrell, Puerto Ricans Mauro Diaz and Rolando Montes, and others to jump on a swell that was making its way through the Indian Ocean, with the crew eventually deciding to continue on through Desert Point.

“Between car breakdowns and a long, sleepless ferry ride, it wasn’t as smooth of a journey as it typically is,” says Chachi. Thankfully, the swell materialized like they had hoped, and the voyaging mishaps were worth the effort, based on the photographic evidence of their trip.

“Desert Point is a beautiful surf destination,” says Chachi. “With crystal-clear water, healthy reef and a small village of accommodating locals, Deserts provides surfers with a world completely removed from Bali.” Above, Rolando Montes capitalizes on his decision to escape the Balinese hustle. All photos by Ryan “Chachi” Craig.