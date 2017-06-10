A week has passed since the action at the Fiji Pro was paused midway into Round Three, with the commissioners banking on a long period SW to fill in and pump out solid overhead sets toward the latter half of the event’s waiting period. How, then, to spend a week of free time in reef pass paradise? Photographer Todd Glaser has been in Tavarua since Day One, following the ‘CT roster as they stayed loose — and gave back to the island community on World Oceans Day — for the comp’s next green light.

“The contest started off with a traditional Kava ceremony welcoming the surfers before going straight into competition the first two days,” says Glaser. “Since then, there have been some down days with strong winds, but still some fun moments of surf. A few days ago Kelly and John took a small sea plane to another island to help bring back a giant clam as well as almost 2500 baby clams that are being reintroduced to the reef to bring the clam population back to life. The clams were nearly extinct due to overfishing and poaching. They not only look nice, but help photosynthesize the oxygen in the water creating a more sustainable ecosystem underwater.”

Here’s a run of shots from the event so far. A little contest action, a little freesurf fooling-around. Tavarua’s a dream no matter the size of surf.