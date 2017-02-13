First Look: Mick Fanning’s Dream Wave

“As soon as I saw the photo, I just lost it. I started begging, ‘How? Where? What can I do?’ My friend was like, ‘Nah, you’re not doing anything. I’ll book you a ticket. Just show up at the airport.’”

That was what Mick Fanning told SURFER Field Editor Ashton Goggans about a dinner party earlier this year, when a friend showed him a photo of a ruler-straight, sand-bottomed barrel, an emerald Namibia in reverse, without another surfer in sight. His friend offered few details, save for the name: “The Snake.”

We’re giving you a first look at Mick’s dream wave, the sight of which brings the same slackjawed questions asked by Mick: How? Where? What can we do?

What you can do is tune in at 8:00 PM PST tonight to see the official edit drop on our website. Only time will tell if the whereabouts of this wave will be answered. But it’s safe to say that Mick himself won’t tell a soul.