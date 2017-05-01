The wait for the latest film project from Taylor Steele and Todd Glaser is nearly over. Proximity features pairings of some of the most influential surfers of the modern era, like Kelly Slater and John Florence, Shane Dorian and Albee Layer, Rob Machado and Craig Anderson, and Dave Rastovich and Steph Gilmore, on location in the waves that suit them best. The film’s global tour kicks off this week on Thursday, May 4th, in New York City, and we’ll dive deep into the project in the crisp pages of the next issue of SURFER. In the meantime, here’s an appetizer of imagery from Gilmore and Rastovich’s trip down long, dusty trails to equally long, perfect pointbreaks. For more stellar shots and interviews with the cast of Proximity, check out SURFER Staff Photographer Todd Glaser’s upcoming book project here.