Inside Proximity: Rob And Ando Find Their Rhythm In Chile

For Taylor Steele’s new movie, Proximity, Rob Machado and Craig Anderson took a jaunt down to Chile to score empty lefthand barrels. The goal–as it was with Steele’s other cast pairings (of Rasta and Steph; Albee and Shane; and Kelly and John)–was to gather footage of two iconic surfers, and to see how they interact with each other. “I wanted to see if they would inspire each other to surf harder, or to approach things differently than they normally would, because they’re with someone similar to them but from a different generation,” said director Taylor Steele in a recent SURFER interview. “The whole idea was to pick surfers who are still relevant, but from different time periods.” It’s easy to see why Steele chose to couple Rob and Ando: their styles are both classic and graceful, similar in a multitude of ways. Photographer Todd Glaser was there, every step of the journey, to capture the sessions, the in-between moments, and the daily interactions between Rob and Ando. Enjoy some of Glaser’s most notable stills from the trip in the gallery above.

For more beautiful shots and interviews with the cast of Proximity, check out Glaser’s upcoming book project here. And if you’re in Southern California, check out the book launch/art show at Said Space in Encinitas (where part of the cast will be, along with their boards and art from the book) or buy tickets here to see the San Diego premiere of Proximity on March 18th and 19th at La Paloma Theatre.