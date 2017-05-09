Inside Proximity: Slab-Hunting With Shane Dorian And Albee Layer

When asked if he saw one of the pairings in his new film Proximity really push one another, filmmaker Taylor Steele pointed to Shane Dorian and Albee Layer, who characteristically braved one of Northern Europe’s stoutest slabs, neither willing to let the other surfer upend the session. “My whole life, Shane has been this freak, crazy guy. He’s always been the man,” Steele recently told field editor Zander Morton. “We took them to this intense slab, and the first day, Albee was absolutely going off. He dominated the session to a point where I was going, ‘Wow, maybe Shane’s not the guy anymore.’ And then, I don’t know if Shane just approached it differently or maybe he was inspired by Albee, but the next day, Shane completely flipped it and dominated. Like, Albee was tripping out. So it was really fun to see that dynamic happen. And that was the theory – that that would happen, ideally, with each crew. It was more enjoyable than I even imagined. Both the surfing everyone was doing, but also listening to the guys talk, as a fly on the wall.” Enjoy a few of photographer Todd Glaser’s stills from Shane and Albee’s icy melée in Scotland, and tune back in for more behind-the-scenes coverage of Proximity before the latest issue of SURFER hits newsstands. For more stellar shots and interviews with the cast of Proximity, check out Todd Glaser’s upcoming book project here.