Photos: Peak Moments from Vans US Open Finals

Over the course of the last week, Huntington Beach was blessed with some of the most rippable conditions the Vans US Open of Surfing has seen in years. That started to unravel yesterday as the swell dropped, however, and it looked like finals day in Huntington was going to be filled with plenty of Huntington hops. But even with the lackluster waves, the remaining surfers managed to put on a show, and none had more panache than the eventual winners, Kanoa Igarashi and Sage Erickson. Both looked light on their feet and connected the dots smoothly, which was much easier said than done given the conditions. Click through the gallery above to see highlights from Igarashi, Erickson and all the surfers who made their mark on finals day. All photos by Grant Ellis.