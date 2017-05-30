While Taylor Steele was filming for his recent movie, Proximity, he wrangled together two of the most sought-after guys in surfing, John Florence and Kelly Slater, and led them off the beaten path to somewhere in the South Pacific. Once they reached their destination, Kelly and John found themselves in a tropical paradise trading rippable walls and cerulean tubes. While we may be accustomed to seeing the duo duke it out in a competitive setting, watching the once and future kings push each other sans jerseys is new, and makes you wonder what two of the best surfers in the world talk about while they’re alone in a remote lineup. Peruse the gallery above to see beautiful imagery from their trip and check out the most recent issue of SURFER to read the interview between John and Kelly.