On Location: A North Shore Ascent

Eventually you get to a point in your photography career where you’re no longer looking to shoot photographs. Of course, you pay your dues grinding out 12-hour days, but eventually you create your own science on how to work more efficiently. After a while, you’re looking to shoot memories. Here, Daniel Russo has captured his fair share. Within the hierarchy of surfing photographers, some of the most well respected are the men and women who shoot Pipeline from the water. Russo is there, front and center, a veteran who’s paid his dues as the Second Reef sets roll through. He first graced the pages of Surfing Magazine for a solid run, and has worked as the DP of Vans Surf for the last five years, a gig that takes him around the world with the likes of Nathan Florence, Nathan Fletcher, and more. He recently swam this last Pipe swell, and we figured we’d catch up, check a couple photos, and talk story for a second or two.