One Afternoon With Bryce Young

Bryce Young is some kind of modern board prophet in our Thruster age, but he’s not in the business of converting you to a specific shape. “I just want to challenge my surfing and push it,” he said in a 2015 profile written by Sean Doherty. “I don’t ride all these different boards just to be seen as different.” Vissla team manager and photographer Corban Campbell first met Young and his mixed quiver around four years ago. What started as point-and-shoots of Young evolved — like Young’s board choice — into deliberate variety. Different cameras, different angles, trained on a singular style.

“Bryce is one of the most talented humans I’ve ever met,” says Campbell, who recently spent two weeks with Young around home in Australia. “He’s always moving. He surfs everything, from the simplest alaia, to shortboards, asyms, fish, mid-lengths, longboards, and gliders. When he’s not doing that, he’s skating, shredding the guitar, smoking everyone at ping pong, or snowboarding, and that’s leaving out all of his other hobbies. Bryce is always shredding something. It’s sort of the mantra of his life.”