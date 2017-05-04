Headline encounters, web-cam breachings, and run-ins with finned locals haven’t stopped Orange County surfers from descending the trail at Lower Trestles to enjoy peeling walls at the cobblestone hotspot, no matter the crowds above the surface (or the crowd swimming below). “It was a classic Lowers day,” says photographer Jimmy “Jimmicane” Wilson. “Beautiful and offshore in the morning. The fog bank rolled in around 9:00 AM, then gradually cleared up. The wind stayed light all day. Waves were perfect size, with some sets that would last for 5 to 10 minutes straight. Pretty much everything you could ask for, except knowing it’s been sharky as hell. The crowd was hectic, though. Lot of collisions and party waves. Kolohe and Jordy were the clear standouts, like you’d expect. Kolohe owned the day, though. It was the best surfing I’ve ever seen him do out there. He’s on all the right waves and almost had an exact routine to how he was going to surf them.”