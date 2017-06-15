Photos: Finals Day in Fiji

Was it classic, thundering Cloudbreak with double-arm drags in cavernous tubes? Not quite. But the conditions on finals day of the 2017 Outerknown Fiji Pro looked about as fun as waves get, and provided plenty of entertainment from the idyllic corner of the South Pacific. With many of the usual suspects on finals day knocked out amid a string of upsets earlier this week, we got to see a few fresh faces clawing their way through heats and onto the podium, such as rookie Connor O’Leary who surfed with power and poise, earning himself a well-deserved runner-up finish. And then, of course, there was the Tour’s court jester, Matt Wilkinson, who was looking deadly serious on his forehand, finding a perfect rhythm among the tube sections, and slicing open faces to bits. By the final horn, a few statement performances had gone down, and a yellow jersey had changed hands, with Wilko smirking in the No. 1 spot.

