Photos: “North Shore” 30th Anniversary Screening

Last night the iconic La Paloma theater was filled with more nostalgia than you could shake a stiff haole shaka at for the 30th anniversary screening of the 1987 classic “North Shore.”

The theater was packed with long-time “North Shore” fans, and many came dressed to the nines—aloha shirts, sanding masks, Chandler Surfboards tees and, of course, purple and gold body paint. The event host, Chris Cote, invited the best dressed up on stage before the showing for a costume contest, with first prize (Rick Kane’s surfy belt buckle) going to a young Lance Burkhart impersonator.

One of the film’s stars, John Philbin, who played the role of oddball sander/closet shaping wiz Turtle, made an appearance at the event to talk story and reminisce about the making of one of the most entertaining surf films of all time. And “North Shore” certainly is that. The tale of Rick Kane’s ascension from Arizonian wave-pool aficionado to hardened Pipeline charger is just as unintentionally hilarious as ever, giving us a glimpse of a bizzaro surf world where boards change size and shape mid-ride, “single-fin mentality” is a cutting insult, and Gerry Lopez is a thug with a heart of gold.

