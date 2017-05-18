Taylor Steele’s newest movie, Proximity, makes its SoCal premiere tonight at the La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas, California, but the San Diego crowd got its first look at hometown hero Todd Glaser’s imagery from the film on Wednesday during an exclusive art show at the SAID Space gallery. Featuring iconic frames from each destination, advanced copies of Glaser’s Proximity book, and beautifully painted boards survived throughout the cast’s travels, the evening celebrated years of artistic sweat to bring together eight of our most influential modern-day surfers — Steph Gilmore and Dave Rastovich; Albee Layer and Shane Dorian; Craig Anderson and Rob Machado; and John Florence and Kelly Slater — in one feature film. The Thursday evening show is already sold out, but for more information on tickets for Friday, May 19th, visit La Paloma’s website here.