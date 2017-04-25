Racing For Norths In Central Mexico

Billy Kemper, Luke Davis, and Danny Fuller had solid south swell and pounding beachbreak on the brain during an early-season trip to Central Mexico. But square in their sights was a promising north swell spinning down the coast, scheduled to cross paths with the south, and the group. “We went on a strike mission to try to get the tail end of this combo swell, but more to get the north,” says photographer Ryan “Chachi” Craig. “We ended up going down for three days. It pretty much all came together on the tail end of our trip. The first two days we surfed, conditions were really fun with that predominant south, but on the third day, the north came to life.” Joined by Newport’s Parker Cohn, the group relied on a good rig, a narrow window, and a late season Hail Mary to find black-sand barrels before the Southern Hemisphere formally takes over.