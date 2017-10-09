SoCal surfers woke up on Sunday to the tune of aching joints, sore shoulders, and sunburn spent from a weekend of marathoning at their locals breaks, thanks to the true south that ended a lengthy wave drought. Conditions were solid and clean for much of the region on Saturday, though rippy and walled up, too, terminating many barrel rides into closeouts and putting surfers through the spin cycle. But the fact that there were good-sized sets for the first time in months was reason enough for lineups to celebrate throughout Southern California.

“It was awesome to finally see some fall conditions coming together,” Nate Yeomans told us. “I was up for the swell at dark on Saturday. The air was nice and cool, the winds were blowing offshore, and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky. I had that feeling that it was going to be a good day of waves. I enjoyed being in the lineup with good waves coming through. It has been a while since I’ve been in the lineup and seen waves like that coming through. Fall is my favorite time of year for waves in California, and Saturday morning was exactly the reason why.”

Flip through the gallery above for a smattering of shots from a full weekend.