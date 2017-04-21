When we last spoke with Australian photographer Rod Owen, he had hurried to the South Pacific to catch Fiji’s first true swell of the year, as textureless lefts cranked across the reef for an uncrowded lunchtime session with Harry Bryant, Ryan Hipwood, Jarrod White, Che Bula, and others. “A definitive highlight for the afternoon was watching Harry,” said Owen about the 20-year-old from the Sunshine Coast. “The kid had it on speed dial. Every time he would paddle out, the waves would just come to him. I don’t think he fell on a wave all day.” Above are Owen’s top views from the channel, as visitors, locals, and even a Tavaruan chieftain enjoyed a picturesque start to the Southern Hemisphere season.