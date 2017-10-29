Earlier this week, when the WSL Big Wave Tour announced that the 2017 Pe’ahi Challenge had been given the green light, some people doubted whether the forecasters had made the right call. Winds looked suspect. So did the swell’s trajectory. Maybe it wouldn’t live up to the results of the event’s prior iterations. But with year Number Three in the books–two days filled with XXL waves and historic rides–it looks like the WSL made the right call.