‘CT Women Tackle Double-Overhead Fiji

Onshore backwash is in the rearview and hollow open-ocean lefts are in sight for the next stop of the women’s ‘CT: the OK Fiji Women’s Pro. Steph Gilmore, Courtney Conlogue, Bethany Hamilton, Coco Ho, and others arrived early to warm up at Cloudbreak last week, which could see an increase in size starting Tuesday from a small SW low — just in time for the opening rounds of the contest. Photographer Peter “Joli” Wilson was busy snapping from the channel to watch the women shake off the beachbreak blues for overhead Fijian runners.