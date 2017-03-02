Watch: 50 Years Strong, A Documentary On The Eastern Surfing Association

Like most east coast surfers, I spent my formative years on the beach competing in ESA events up and down the coast, peaking with the Easterns in Cape Hatteras every September. A win at Easterns has always been a massive jumping-off point for surfers from Maine to Miami, and was the springboard to success for Frieda Zamba, Lisa Andersen, Kelly Slater, CJ Hobgood, and their combined 20 World Titles.

A win at Easterns in 2002 never led me anywhere near the ‘CT, but it did land me a place on the All-Star team the following year, which in turn brought me on a trip to Mexico and gave me the chance to pen a travel narrative for SURFING Magazine. That trip, and the opportunity to write about it, set me on a career course from which I’ve never looked back.

This year the ESA turns 50, and to celebrate, they released this 15-minute documentary. In it, you’ll hear from Wes Laine, Matt Kechele, Cory and Shea Lopez, Ben Bourgeois, CJ Hobgood, Noah Snyder, Jesse Hines, and Kelly Slater. The interviews are great, and the rarely seen historical footage of your favorite surfers competing as teenagers is even better.

Congrats to the ESA on 50 years of helping east coast surfers find success. And here’s to 50 more.