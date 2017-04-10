A Brazilian Roadtrip With Ryan Burch And Ozzie Wright

The Brazilian surf-skate magazine Void teamed up with Ryan Burch and Ozzie Wright recently, putting the duo in a run-down Volvão sedan, sending them on a road trip from São Paulo to Rio, and filming the creative juice that’s a given flow from these two originals. “I think that Brazil offers a special mixture of dissonance, a syncretism that creates a strong place for sensitive people and artists to create and be inspired,” says Void‘s narrating driver Pedro Perdigão. Settle in and follow Burch and Ozzie from the shaping bay to the city nightlife to the lineup in this 21-minute film that’s always two tires off the well-worn path.