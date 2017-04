This week we released a piece on how to catch a wave at crowded Lower Trestles. The advice was satirically helpful and ranged from the practical to the ingenious. All sound! Also applicable to a bottlenecked world-class spot near you, like Snapper Rocks. You’re likely not the air equivalent of a bowl of Rice Krispies with milk poured over it, like Filipe Toledo, so No. 4 is probably out of the question. But look at him weave through the human turnstiles of the Goldie anyway.