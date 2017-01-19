"With our job, you can't slip. At any moment, it could cost you your life."

The position of North Shore Lifeguard, one of the most respected roles a surfer can hold, is also one of the rarest to earn. Just over 40 lifeguards keep watch over the Seven-Mile Miracle. But for many new-bodies to the North Shore, and even for the lifelong resident, these men are the only buffer between a memorable surf and the force of the ocean. Take an inside look at the dedication that goes into keeping the North Shore safe for all with this edit from the fine folks at RVCA.

