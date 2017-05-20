“The cultural shock that can hit you after a two-hour flight like in Morocco is like traveling back in time,” says Spain’s Aritz Aranburu. “We are very close to each other, but when it comes to culture, we are very different. That’s one of the things that I love about traveling. Your initial objective is to find waves, but it’s the perfect excuse to get fully absorbed in a new culture and meet new people.” Aranburu joins Spaniard Manex Otegui, Frenchmen Marc Lacomare and Joan Duru, and Portugal’s Tiago Pires for a dose of the country’s right points. The end of the clip features a frozen session in the Nordic north, where Aritz describes his work with the environmental advocacy group, Oceana.