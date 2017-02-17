Jamaica has waves. Good waves. Jamaica also has a young, fresh crop of stylish rippers who can punt and power-carve with equal ease. Elishama Beckford, whom you’ll find doing both in this short edit, is one of the handful of Jamaican up-and-comers who are turning heads. SURFER magazine has made a couple trips to Beckford’s hometown just outside of Kingston, and each time, the goofyfoot landed some of the most technical airs we’ve seen in the Caribbean–and with a lot of style to burn, stemming from a devoted skateboarding background. Together with friends Garren Pryce, Ivah Wilmot, and others, Beckford is helping progress the sport of surfing in Jamaica and is setting the standard for young groms rising beneath him. Take a peek at his edit and keep an eye out for his name in the near future.