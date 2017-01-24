The lackluster surf for the Pipe Masters was a flat-soda denouement to the end of the ‘CT year, but after the success of the Da Hui Backdoor Shootout, and with more bumps on the horizon, the Volcom Pipe Pro is shaping up to start the season right. Beautiful contest conditions, perfect-10s from Zeke Lau, Makai McNamara, and Jamie O’Brien, and Kelly Slater’s first event win in two years – lots of highlights to rewatch before tuning in to the 2017 event. The waiting period kicks off on January 29th.