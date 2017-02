While the Ho‘okipa boys have pushed what’s possible in the air realm, the contributions to big-wave paddle surfing made by Albee, Billy Kemper, and Co. can’t be understated. What’s their latest offering? Look no further than what you see above, a spanking new Hawaiian slab.

“Kaleo Roberson and Epes (Sargent) turned us onto it. They kinda got us out there the first couple times,” says Albee. The edit shows just how difficult this lurching beast is to tame, but if any crew can, it’s these guys.