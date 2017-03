As a surfer, it’s always nice to travel with the opposite stance, especially when visiting the shifty sandbars of mainland Mexico, so we’re sure Brendon Gibbens, Cam Richards, and Eric Geiselman had no problem trading spaces between wedging right walls and runway-like lefts. And just when we were burning out on the frontside 3, Cam’s whiplash-inspired take at the 2:00 mark is as progressive of a version as we’ve seen.