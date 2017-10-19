“The following is a work of fiction,” begins the voiceover for A Week Up West. “Any similarities between the characters and real people is entirely coincidental. Don’t argue with us. That’s just how it is.” So here’s the long and short of it: Noosa’s Harrison Roach keeps falling asleep while surfing. So he travels with his shaper Thomas Bexon to a faraway island to build a board that will cure his sleep-surfing syndrome. Produced by Dustin Humphrey, A Week Up West is an original story of very technical trimming and fun narration.