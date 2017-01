No matter how you looked at it, or from what angle, the Da Hui Backdoor Shootout was easily a highlight of the winter. Catch the loveliest waves of the comp from above via the lockstep drone work of Steven Tiralongo. Featured surfers include Koa Rothman, Reef McIntosh, Koa Smith, Bruce Irons, Weslley Dantas, Josh Moniz, Noa Mizuno, and Gavin Beschen.