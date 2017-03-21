Alex Gray And Anthony Walsh Surf The Last Frontier

You won’t find two humans more willing to scrape the earth for barrels at ungodly temps than A-Gray and Anthony Walsh. This trip to the Aleutian Islands – the rewards of which we know well, shown here, here, and here – was more than a hunt for icy cylinders. It was a chance to meet the cultural descendants of a people who had migrated from Russia across the Bering Strait over 8,000 years ago, a people who now call the Aleutians home. In addition to the expert POV direction you’d expect from these two is 18 minutes of great storytelling, told by a pair of surfers who’ve never settled for narrating adventure from the outside looking in.